Steve Kirsch: These Vaccines Cause Inflammation and Blood Clots in Your Brain
Steve Kirsch: These Vaccines Cause Inflammation and Blood Clots in Your Brain.


“The COVID vaccines… can pass right through the blood-brain barrier… it shouldn't be any surprise to anyone that people are getting severe neurological issues… face paralyzed, what have you, I mean, all of these are brain-related… these vaccines cause inflammation and blood clots in your brain.”


https://twitter.com/stkirsch


https://twitter.com/ChildrensHD


https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/shows/good-morning-chd/how-the-nyc-govt-targeted-steve-kirsch-chd--other-misinfo-superspreaders/

population controlbioweaponplandemiccovid vaxexcess deathsmrna gene therapysteve kirschvax injuries

