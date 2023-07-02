Steve Kirsch: These Vaccines Cause Inflammation and Blood Clots in Your Brain.
“The COVID vaccines… can pass right through the blood-brain barrier… it shouldn't be any surprise to anyone that people are getting severe neurological issues… face paralyzed, what have you, I mean, all of these are brain-related… these vaccines cause inflammation and blood clots in your brain.”
https://twitter.com/stkirsch
https://twitter.com/ChildrensHD
https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/shows/good-morning-chd/how-the-nyc-govt-targeted-steve-kirsch-chd--other-misinfo-superspreaders/
