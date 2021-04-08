© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Truth About Immigration and Crime in the Netherlands
Follow
1
Share
Report
41 views • April 08, 2021
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3596/the-truth-about-immigration-and-crime-in-the-netherlands
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3596-the-truth-about-immigration-and-crime-in-the-netherlands
Much like with Brexit (United Kingdom's European Union Referendum) and the United States election featuring Donald Trump – Immigration has taken center stage in politics worldwide. On March 15th, 2017, the Netherlands will decide it’s future when it holds it’s parliamentary elections which have been highlighted by current Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte and Party for Freedom's Geert Wilders.
Sources: http://www.fdrurl.com/truth-about-netherlands
The Truth About Crime
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TVBJ5m3sGfk
IQ and Immigration | Jason Richwine and Stefan Molyneux
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4x-tYmyJSVo
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3596-the-truth-about-immigration-and-crime-in-the-netherlands
Much like with Brexit (United Kingdom's European Union Referendum) and the United States election featuring Donald Trump – Immigration has taken center stage in politics worldwide. On March 15th, 2017, the Netherlands will decide it’s future when it holds it’s parliamentary elections which have been highlighted by current Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte and Party for Freedom's Geert Wilders.
Sources: http://www.fdrurl.com/truth-about-netherlands
The Truth About Crime
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TVBJ5m3sGfk
IQ and Immigration | Jason Richwine and Stefan Molyneux
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4x-tYmyJSVo
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.