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SCHWAB'S GLOBAL SHAPERS NETWORK EXPOSED! MEGA BOOM!
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92 views • March 02, 2022
You've heard of the Young Global Leaders? Global Shapers is a second layer of penetration by the Great Reset's Klaus Schwab & World Economic Forum. It's deep. If you can support my work, please visit my website here: https://amazingpolly.net/ **THANK YOU!!** I am honoured to have such a fantastic audience. God bless you all!
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