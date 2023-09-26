Klaus Schwab Admits Agenda 2030 Is Failing As Millions Rise Up Against Elite

Two years ago Klaus Schwab openly declared that by they year 2030 the World Economic Forum would have full control over humanity.

Of course, Schwab tried to frame this as a positive development for the people of the world. In his psychopathic mind, we the people need to be ruled by the globalist elite for our own good, and he’s got a plan for us that involves murdering the vast majority of the world population, and for those who survive the mass extinction event, a grim future of eating bugs and crickets, banning meat and dairy, banning private cars, and 15 minute cities that could be more accurately described as open-air prisons.

Unfortunately for Schwab, the plan to lock up humanity by the year 2030 is not going to plan. The people of the world are slowly but surely waking up to the truth about his evil agenda and Schwab is becoming increasingly terrified of being held to account.

The global elite are now acting like cornered rats and it’s our job to make sure they do not escape.

Mirrored - The People's Voice

