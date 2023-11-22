Coach Dave on taking DOWN the GIANTS and being a CHAMPION. MUST WATCH!

http://qepain.com/MERI
REGISTER AND GET YOUR TICKETS FOR OPEN THE HEAVENS IN WINTER HAVEN, FLORIDA AT WWW.MERI CROULEY.COM
Meri interviews Coach Dave who has a talk show on BRIGHTEON TV about becoming a CHAMPION and WINNING the GAME. It might look like we are facing GOLIATH with challenges in your life but God is going to use the FIVE smooth stones of FAITH to win the GAME.
It's always DARKEST BEFORE THE DAWN.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.