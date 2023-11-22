Coach Dave on taking DOWN the GIANTS and being a CHAMPION. MUST WATCH!

http://qepain.com/MERI

REGISTER AND GET YOUR TICKETS FOR OPEN THE HEAVENS IN WINTER HAVEN, FLORIDA AT WWW.MERI CROULEY.COM

Meri interviews Coach Dave who has a talk show on BRIGHTEON TV about becoming a CHAMPION and WINNING the GAME. It might look like we are facing GOLIATH with challenges in your life but God is going to use the FIVE smooth stones of FAITH to win the GAME.

It's always DARKEST BEFORE THE DAWN.

