X22 REPORT: Strategic, Pre-Planned, Think National Security Strategy, Counterinsurgency

X22 REPORT Ep. 2590b Sept 30, 2021:

Strategic, Pre-Planned, Think National Security Strategy, Counterinsurgency



The patriots have strategically pre-planned everything we are seeing. This is about taking back the country and exposing the [DS] system, and the only to expose it to the people is for the people to see it. As we the people see the [DS] plan the people are waking up, they are engaged, this is part of Trump National Security Strategy, the counterinsurgency which will be used to destroy the [DS]. Buckle up we told it was going to be rough, but the best is yet to come.



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