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Bump Stocks: Will the People Nullify the Ban?
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10 views • October 09, 2019
When the ATF published the final rule banning bump stocks in Dec. 2018, estimates showed there were as many as 500,000 in existence. Now, after a freedom of information act filed by the Washington Times, we have the first details of how many have been turned in to the feds. And it doesn't look good for the government, either. Is this the beginning of a widespread nullification effort? Only time will tell.
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