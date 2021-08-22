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Call: The Donald Has Spoken! And He Wants You to Get Vaxxed... [22.08.2021]
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446 views • August 22, 2021
"He wants us to take the magic potion". No surprise he is the one who brought it in. We no longer can trust anyone. Only trust in God and the Lord Jesus Christ."
7,978 Views aug 22, 2021
A CALL FOR AN UPRISING
95.6K subscribers
https://youtu.be/lLoTwNMjSsY
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeUOId5AD19RhxhmqV8G6wQ
www.acallforanuprising.com
7,978 Views aug 22, 2021
A CALL FOR AN UPRISING
95.6K subscribers
https://youtu.be/lLoTwNMjSsY
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeUOId5AD19RhxhmqV8G6wQ
www.acallforanuprising.com
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