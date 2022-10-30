10-30-2022 Like a cat chasing a laser pointer on the wall...

Episode 102
Big stories consumed us all last week, Twitter and Paul Pelosi's attack. BIGGER stories happened last week that no one is really talking about.
VERY big week coming up, guard your hearts and minds because these elitists and their weaponized media will be doing a LOT to distract you. We are almost to election day, eyes on the prize patriots!
