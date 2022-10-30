10-30-2022 Like a cat chasing a laser pointer on the wall...

Create New Account
10-30-2022
The British American Patriot
Published 24 days ago

Episode 102


Big stories consumed us all last week, Twitter and Paul Pelosi's attack. BIGGER stories happened last week that no one is really talking about.

VERY big week coming up, guard your hearts and minds because these elitists and their weaponized media will be doing a LOT to distract you. We are almost to election day, eyes on the prize patriots!

Keywords
newscorruptionqanontruthfakenewsdevolutionelonmuskhunterbidenbidencrimefamilyletsgobrandon

