I request death by firing squad.

Standing in front of a pit and having my head blown off sounds like a cakewalk compared to the torture that has been meted out to me.



Why don't you be honest and show the world what has been going on and what will continue to go on until Jesus returns.



It has been made quite clear to me that I am a filthy animal and that I have only the right to die. Now, you perpretrate your torture almost in plain sight, barely out of view. You deny that it is happening/has happened.

Kill the "defectives in the open". Declare the charges against us.



Who will log the dead?