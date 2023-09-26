9/26/2023 – Guest: Jesse Boyd; Topic: “Walking into God's Favor”

Links from today's LIVE show:
WCNTV NEWS:
https://www.wisconsinchristiannews.com/view.php?sid=9596
https://www.wisconsinchristiannews.com/view.php?sid=9580
Find Jesse at his website: https://fpgm.org/thelongwalkusa
COPS EXPOSED! (warning for harsh language): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GI93ojrCX9M
Message from Layton Howerton: https://rumble.com/v2jgdwi-a-message-from-layton-howerton.html
