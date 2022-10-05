Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
SHOW NO. 89 Tax Town Hall Show – Part 1 (Jun 29th, 2022)
44 views
channel image
The Agent For Truth
Published 2 months ago |

In this episode, Attorney and Law Professor Donald Kilmer explains the impact of the U.S. Supreme Court decision, New York State Rifle & Pistol Association, Inc. v. Bruen, which provided much needed guidelines for access to and preservation of the right to keep and bear arms. Various expert co-hosts join these episodes from time to time, among them regular co-hosts Alabama Attorney Larry Becraft and Former IRS Special Agent Joe Banister ( https://www.agentfortruth.com/ ) and Paralegal and Researcher Shawn O'Connor ( http://shawnoconnor.org/ ).

Keywords
irsgun-rightsincome-taxformer-irs-agentcovidvaccine-mandate16th-amendment

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket