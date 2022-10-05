SHOW NO. 89 Tax Town Hall Show – Part 1 (Jun 29th, 2022)

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In this episode, Attorney and Law Professor Donald Kilmer explains the impact of the U.S. Supreme Court decision, New York State Rifle & Pistol Association, Inc. v. Bruen, which provided much needed guidelines for access to and preservation of the right to keep and bear arms. Various expert co-hosts join these episodes from time to time, among them regular co-hosts Alabama Attorney Larry Becraft and Former IRS Special Agent Joe Banister ( https://www.agentfortruth.com/ ) and Paralegal and Researcher Shawn O'Connor ( http://shawnoconnor.org/ ).