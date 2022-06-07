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Chaffetz: If you are in the FBI or DEA you do not get prosecuted
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11 views • June 07, 2022
Fox News contributor Jason Chaffetz joins 'The Evening Edit' to discuss a report from the Department of Justice's Inspector General that found a number of corruption cases against government officials were dropped.
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