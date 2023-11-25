Cat Neligan: Mercury Rx in Sagittarius and Capricorn! ALL SIGNS HOROSCOPES

upcoming mercury retrograde in the signs of sagittarius and capricorn
00:00 - transit overview
19:47 - capricorn
20:17 - aquarius
20:48 - pisces
21:14 - aries
21:50 - taurus
22:27 - gemini
23:12 - cancer
23:45 - leo
24:26 - virgo
25:01 - libra
25:30 - scorpio
26:14 - sagittarius
