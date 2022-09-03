DEVIN NUNES TALKS ABOUT “PEDOHITLER” TO NEWSMAX ON TV LAST NIGHT

Please also check out our newest Posts on Palbulletin.com:

Julie Green: A RESISTANCE IS GROWING ACROSS THE WORLD

https://palbulletin.com/2022/09/03/julie-green-a-resistance-is-growing-across-the-world/

Juan O Savin & Michael Jaco: We have them on Video & Audio Planning Months in Advance about Crimes for the 2020 Election. Wait. What?!

https://palbulletin.com/2022/09/03/juan-o-savin-michael-jaco-we-have-them-on-video-audio-planning-months-in-advance-about-crimes-for-the-2020-election-wait-what/

It’s Time to Stop Giving Our Money to Billionaires. Join Patriot Streetfighter Scott McKay & other Patriots in Operation Tomahawk!

https://palbulletin.com/2022/09/01/its-time-to-stop-giving-our-money-to-billionaires-join-patriot-streetfighter-scott-mckay-other-patriots-in-operation-tomahawk/

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