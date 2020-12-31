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1914 economy 7hp D hit miss engine
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54 views • December 31, 2020
i just got this nice engine but as always beware painted engines.no way could have ran nice rebuilt webster magneto and bracket.i'll put new rings gaskets and springs clean it up real good be ready for another 100 years
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