Israel was an occupied country at the time of Jesus. A Roman soldier could order a Jew to stop whatever he was doing and carry a burden for one mile. Jesus shocked the people when He said to go an extra mile if a Roman compelled them to go one mile.

Christians should be willing to go the extra mile and treating unbelievers with kindness will certainly make them more open to the Gospel message. Jesus stated in the laws given to Moses that people ought care for their neighbors and help the poor.

Giving and tithing needs to be a way of life rather than a random event. The spiritual law of sowing and reaping is just as real as gravity and Jesus loves it when you are a cheerful giver. In fact, everything you possess is on loan from God and this means you should be a good steward of what has been entrusted to you.

This includes donating to churches and Christian organizations that squander funds through misuse and extravagant spending. Giving should be done on an informed basis or the Lord will hold you responsible.

Sermon Outline:



https://www.eaec.org/sermons/2019/RLJ-1711.pdf

THE LIFE OF JESUS Part 8: Going the Extra Mile

JULY 7, 2019 -- RLJ-1711

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