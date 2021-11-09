GOT GAS? BIDEN'S BIG OIL BLUNDER!

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Ron Paul Liberty Report
With gasoline and diesel prices at a seven year high and inflation raging, the Biden Administration's plummet in the polls continues. The lofty aspirations of those pushing a "green agenda" - with shutdowns of pipelines - is meeting the hard reality of a country on the economic brink. Who will blink? Also today: Dissent within Fauci's ranks, State Farm stands up for Aaron Rodgers, and MASSIVE Los Angeles protest against vax mandate.