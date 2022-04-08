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PROPHECY UPDATE APR 8, 2022 -CONFUSION AND DECEPTION
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40 views • April 08, 2022
Pastor Andrew Russell talks about the confusion and deception in our current time. It is exactly how the bible describes the end-times and it is a proof that we are living in this time. Soon, very soon our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ will return and he will bring an end to this corrupt world.
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Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au
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