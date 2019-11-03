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Episode 10 - The Truth About God and Evil
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25 views • November 03, 2019
Let's be honest, if you are looking for a reason not to believe in God, the world is more than willing to supply you with one - the existence of evil is just one of many. It also happens to be one of the more persuasive reasons. Atheists, agnostics, and non-Christians complain all the time about how “harsh” and “evil” the God of the Old Testament appears to be. And the ever-present question of how can a good God allow so much cruelty to exist is a legitimate question worthy of an answer.
My intent with this episode is to present you with information that I have come across over the years as I continued my truth quest in regards to the question of God and evil. At this point in my journey, I feel like I know about three-quarters of the story. There are still areas where I am not clear but, perhaps this episode will spark some discussion on the Truth Quest Facebook page and you can help fill me in on the rest of the story.
My intent with this episode is to present you with information that I have come across over the years as I continued my truth quest in regards to the question of God and evil. At this point in my journey, I feel like I know about three-quarters of the story. There are still areas where I am not clear but, perhaps this episode will spark some discussion on the Truth Quest Facebook page and you can help fill me in on the rest of the story.
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