The work of the Holy Spirit | Apostle Summit | Prophet Ezekiah Francis

Prophet Ezekiah Francis gives a powerful message about the Holy Spirit’s role in empowering believers, the importance of a personal relationship with Him, and how this relationship should be grounded in the Word of God. The Holy Spirit is seen not just as a source of power but as a constant companion, guiding and equipping believers for ministry and life.
The work of the Holy Spirit
Apostle Summit
Prophetic Time | 27 January 2025 | Prophet Ezekiah Francis | Berachah Prophetic Ministries
