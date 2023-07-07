Create New Account
Daily Dose: 'Birthrates Dropping' with Dr. Peterson Pierre
Prevent Global Genocide
Published 17 hours ago

AFLDS.org with Dr. Peterson Pierre presents Daily Dose: 'Birthrates Dropping' (Ep. 2235- 7.7.2023)


Article: 'Birth Rates Are Dropping Worldwide Post COVID-19 Vaccination—Here’s What Women Can Do': https://www.theepochtimes.com/birth-rates-are-dropping-worldwide-post-covid-19-vaccination-heres-what-women-can-do_5318271.html


America's Frontline Doctors: https://aflds.org/

healthcorruptionamericavaccinegenocidepregnancymedicinewomendepopulationbabyinflammationblood clotsvitaminsacogbirthratecovidobstetricianstillbirthjames thorppeterson pierrenoami wolfgynecologistsamerican college of obstetrician and gynecologists

