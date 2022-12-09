Walter Veith & Martin Smith - Ascension Of Catholic Church & Rise Of Christian Nationalism - WUP 145

In Episode 145 we discuss Biblical prophecy that is once again being fulfilled in front of our eyes. The Roman Catholic Church officially joined the United Nations recently as a political contributor towards the Climate change saga, not only as a religious partaker, but ascending like a king. Around the world the pendulum is also starting to swing toward the right, conservative side and with the rise of Christian nationalism, the king of the north seems to be taking his/its position. VISIT OUR NEW NORTH AMERICAN ONLINE STORE https://youtu.be/raRQypdqqMA Or watch promotional video for details https://youtu.be/raRQypdqqMA Donation Options Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/clashofminds Other Donation Options: https://clashofminds.com/about/#donate Download All Clash Of Minds material: https://downloads.clashofminds.com Visit Clash Of Minds Website: https://clashofminds.co.za Visit Clash Of Mind Online Orders: https://za.clashofminds.co.za

