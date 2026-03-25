LABRADORITE THIRD EYE MEDITATION

Labradorite is known as the stone of the aura and the protector of mystics.

Its iridescent flashes not only shield your energy field — they also open the gateway to inner vision.





✨ In this short meditation, I invite you to connect with your labradorite and activate your third eye.

This practice will help you:





• Quiet mental noise

• Strengthen your intuition

• Open yourself to subtle perceptions





🌙 **How to practice:**





1. Sit in a quiet place

2. Watch and listen to de video while you breath deeply and relaxedly

3. Repeat the video three times

4. When you finish, close your eyes and remain in this state for some minutes.





🔗 **Explore our labradorite collection here: https://bit.ly/ElUniversoDeIsis





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⚠️ **IMPORTANT NOTICE:** This meditation is a self-knowledge and spiritual wellness practice. It does not substitute professional medical or psychological care.



