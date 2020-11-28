© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Crimes against Humanity | Part 1| Dr. Reiner Fuellmich Very important, information & legal action
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
186 views • November 28, 2020
Dr. Reiner Fuellmich Corona Class Action International Lawsuit. Crimes Against Humanity.
Dr. Reiner Fuellmich is one of four members of the German Corona Investigative Committee. In this video he is describing how there is no legal doubt about the possibility of a class action lawsuit against those responsible for the lockdowns. From the local level all the way to the WHO and many pharma companies in between.
Since we received many requests from people on how to get involved and how to get help in starting their lawsuits against the coronavirus restrictions, here is Dr. Dr. Reiner Fuellmich’s website: Dr. Reiner Fuellmich. It is available only in German, but you can contact him via phone or email here(https://www.fuellmich.com/kontakt/).
Also you may join the effort by linking to Corona Schadensersatzklage. mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EII2lV3t6Jc
Dr. Reiner Fuellmich is one of four members of the German Corona Investigative Committee. In this video he is describing how there is no legal doubt about the possibility of a class action lawsuit against those responsible for the lockdowns. From the local level all the way to the WHO and many pharma companies in between.
Since we received many requests from people on how to get involved and how to get help in starting their lawsuits against the coronavirus restrictions, here is Dr. Dr. Reiner Fuellmich’s website: Dr. Reiner Fuellmich. It is available only in German, but you can contact him via phone or email here(https://www.fuellmich.com/kontakt/).
Also you may join the effort by linking to Corona Schadensersatzklage. mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EII2lV3t6Jc
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.