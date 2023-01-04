Create New Account
The Live With Your Brain Turned On Show - Looking Forward - TUESDAY January 3rd, 2023
Live With Your Brain Turned On
Published Yesterday |
The Live With Your Brain Turned On Show - Looking Forward To A New Year

hosted by Randy Stewart and Travis Harbin

TUESDAY January 3rd, 2023
Two hours of discussion centered on critical thinking about our worldview about God, health, current events and topics raised by the listeners.

Where have we been, where are we now, where are we going?

Find a more detailed description of this podcast and links to subjects discussed on my substack page:

https://livewithyourbrainturnedon.substack.com/ 

We start this new year with a plan to improve ourself.

Last year I started each show with this intro:

Perhaps you are scratching your head like I am and wondering :

Where are we going and why am I in this hand basket?

Which is my way of saying it looks like things are heading to hell in a hand basket.

While that is still relevant, as we begin this year of 2023, I want to change the tone from just recognizing that we are battling many challenging things in our lives and countries to focusing on what can we do to change the things around each one of us using the tools and truth we have available. It is up to each one of us to move things in a positive direction. What do I consider a positive direction?

In a word it is freedom.
Tues 1 PM Pacific — 2 PM Mountain — 3 PM Central — 4 PM Eastern — 9 PM UK - Wed 8 AM AEDT

at

PEOPLE FOR PEOPLE

http://peopleforpeople.ning.com/ 

Watch previous shows at
Live With Your Brain Turned On Channel

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/mrwhiskerss 

and

People For People - Brighteon Channel

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/protonsneutronselectrons 

The show starts today by taking a look at a book mentioned in a show last year, Atomic Habits by James Clear. A proven way to improve yourself is to plan and cultivate good habits. Join us to learn more about how to put yourself in a position to make tremendous improvements that benefit your life and the lives of those around you.


healthpoliticssciencetechnologyreligionintelligent design

