The Live With Your Brain Turned On Show - Looking Forward - TUESDAY January 3rd, 2023

hosted by Randy Stewart and Travis Harbin
Where have we been, where are we now, where are we going?
Last year I started each show with this intro:
Perhaps you are scratching your head like I am and wondering :
Where are we going and why am I in this hand basket?
Which is my way of saying it looks like things are heading to hell in a hand basket.
While that is still relevant, as we begin this year of 2023, I want to change the tone from just recognizing that we are battling many challenging things in our lives and countries to focusing on what can we do to change the things around each one of us using the tools and truth we have available. It is up to each one of us to move things in a positive direction. What do I consider a positive direction?
The show starts today by taking a look at a book mentioned in a show last year, Atomic Habits by James Clear. A proven way to improve yourself is to plan and cultivate good habits. Join us to learn more about how to put yourself in a position to make tremendous improvements that benefit your life and the lives of those around you.
