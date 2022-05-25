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SOROS AT WEF, "OUR CIVILIZATION MAY NOT SURVIVE!!!!" ISIS PLOT TO KILL GEORGE W BUSH!!! TEXAS SHOOTING!!! 60,000 MIGRANTS WAITING TO CROSS BORDER!!! POPULATION REPLACEMENT!!! WHO UPDATES!!!!
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179 views • May 25, 2022
SOROS AND HENRY KISSINGER SPEAK AT DAVOS!!! ISIS TERRORIST PLAN TO KILL FORMER PRESIDENT BUSH, WHO UPDATES FROM REBEL NEWS,60,000 MIGRANTS WAITING TO ENTER US, MONKEY POX UPDATE!!!
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