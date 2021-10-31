RIGHT NOW - GARETH ICKE TALKS TO INFOWARS ALEX JONES & CHRIS THRALL OF THE GLOBAL VETERANS ALLIANCE

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Info Wars host Alex Jones joins Gareth Icke this week to talk about the resistance movement in the USA, alongside the impact of South West Airlines and a much needed message of hope.
Catch the full and uncensored interview tonight (29th October) for free at 7pm on Ickonic.com/News.
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Category News & Politics
Sensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over