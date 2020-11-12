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Kim Guilfoyle: Trump will not stop
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79 views • November 12, 2020
National Chair of the Trump Victory Finance Committee and Senior Advisor to Donald J. Trump for President, Kimberly Guilfoyle joins Newsmax TV's Bob Sellers to discuss the latest in the president's legal efforts to turn voting results around in his favor. - via American Agenda, weekdays at 2PM ET on Newsmax TV
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