Situation Update, March 15th, 2021 - Make your assets INVISIBLE before the govt. LOOTING begins

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
It’s now abundantly obvious that the globalists are deliberately driving our world into a debt bomb currency collapse. This is being engineered with massive government spending under the cover of “covid relief” bailout programs. In the US, Democrats are currently pushing a $1.9 trillion covid “relief” bailout / blowout, and this is just phase one of what they have in mind.
Under the Democrats and the fake Biden regime, it won’t be long before America is swamped with $40 trillion in debt. (This could happen in just the next 18 months.)
Read more at: https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-03-15-situation-update-march-15th-make-your-assets-invisible-govt-looting.html
For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport
▶️ Every dollar you spend at the Health Ranger Store goes toward helping us achieve important science and content goals for humanity: https://www.healthrangerstore.com/
▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: https://www.naturalnews.com/Readerregistration.html
▶️ Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
▶️ Download our app: https://www.naturalnews.com/App
▶️ Join Our Social Network: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger
▶️ Check In Stock Products at: https://PrepWithMike.com
🔴 Brighteon.Social: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger
🔴 Parler: https://Parler.com/profile/HealthRanger/posts
🔴 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/naturalnews
🔴 Gab: https://gab.ai/NaturalNews
🔴 Mewe: https://mewe.com/i/health.ranger
🔴 Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/healthrangerstore/
🔴 Diaspora: https://share.naturalnews.com/