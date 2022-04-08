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Resolving Conflict as Jesus Taught!
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0 view • April 08, 2022
Jesus taught us how to resolve conflict with one another. Surprise it doesn't involve fighting! In fact it's very simple communication and wanting to understand where each other are coming from. But He does command us to call out sin in one another, and we will naturally do that if we care for one another, not out of self righteousness but out of love.
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