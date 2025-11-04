© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"Safe and effective” is the biggest lie ever sold.
THE TRUTH: Unvaccinated children are healthier than vaccinated children.
“It hurts me to watch to watch the development of my son because I see what my daughter could have done. And I feel an immense guilt for vaccinating her.”
As parents we can't undo our decisions, but we can change the course of our children's future with the decisions we make today.