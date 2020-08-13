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Tactical P.E. Video Lesson Dumbbell Overhead Stepup and how to use this endurance to chase suspects
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10 views • August 13, 2020
In today's lesson we see an efficient move to increase coordination while increasing cardiovascular endurance. Not to mention torching bodyfat like a flamethrower!
Then see how this type of endurance can be used when chasing a suspect on foot.
Part 1: This workout finisher, plus a smart diet, melts away stubborn belly fat.
Part 2: A high-speed police chase ended in California after an officer tackled the suspect on the run.
http://bit.ly/TacticalWorkout
5 FREE Tactical Training Videos
Just tell us where to send the videos. They're yours free!
What law enforcement professionals, military operators, and prepared citizens MUST know if you want to reduce injury and reach your full tactical-athletic potential.
Tactical Workouts for Military Operators, Law Enforcement Professionals, and Prepared Citizens
http://bit.ly/TacticalWorkout
Get your free Tactical Defense Pen
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Then see how this type of endurance can be used when chasing a suspect on foot.
Part 1: This workout finisher, plus a smart diet, melts away stubborn belly fat.
Part 2: A high-speed police chase ended in California after an officer tackled the suspect on the run.
http://bit.ly/TacticalWorkout
5 FREE Tactical Training Videos
Just tell us where to send the videos. They're yours free!
What law enforcement professionals, military operators, and prepared citizens MUST know if you want to reduce injury and reach your full tactical-athletic potential.
Tactical Workouts for Military Operators, Law Enforcement Professionals, and Prepared Citizens
http://bit.ly/TacticalWorkout
Get your free Tactical Defense Pen
https://bit.ly/StrikePenBlackO
What is it? It’s a discreet, compact and easy to carry pen that’s solid enough to pack a brutal blow that will knockout any attacker. Plus, it’s a fully functional pen you’re going to use every day.
https://bit.ly/StrikePenBlackO
It’s the perfect “Every Day Carry” for guys and gals!
1800GunsAndAmmo:
From red dots to ultra-long range rifle scopes, 1800GunsAndAmmo has everything you need to put your round on target, including the ammo.
https://bit.ly/1800GunsnAmmo
The Coolest Sports, The Hottest Talk, Music, and Fun! Us Sports Network
http://www.USSportsRadio.Net
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