BREAKING: DeSantis is sending Florida National Guard to Texas to aid Border Security
Published 16 hours ago

BREAKING NEWS: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is sending members of the Florida National Guard to Texas to support Gov. Greg Abbott's efforts to stop the influx of illegal immigration at the southern border.


Watch NEWSMAX, an independent news network with a conservative perspective, available in 100M+ U.S. homes.


Watch NEWSMAX anytime at http://NewsmaxTV.com.

