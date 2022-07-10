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Trump's Path to Reinstatement B424! Death Penalty for Human Traffickers & Drug Dealers! PLUS, Epstein Island Flight Logs!
Christian Patriot News
Christian Patriot News
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Today's Featured Link "The Top 100 Q Proofs of All-Time!":


https://www.bitchute.com/video/LHcg3CYHLGoR/





Previous Updates:



The Storm Has Arrived! We're in The Final Stage of Q's Plan! Indictments, Arrests, Military, Tribunals: The Justice Phase! Stage Set. Time to Release HRC Raw Videos!



https://rumble.com/v1b6tvj-the-storm-has-arrived-the-final-stage-of-the-plan-time-to-release-hrc-raw-v.html




The TOP 100 Q PROOFS of All-Time! 100% PROOF of The Greatest Worldwide Military Intel Op in History! How Many Coincidences Before it's Mathematically Impossible?



https://rumble.com/v1af70r-the-top-100-proofs-of-all-time-100-proof-of-the-greatest-worldwide-military.html




Brand New Q! Comms Established! Batten Down The Hatches - A Storm is Coming! Only At The Precipice [The Brink of Destruction] Will People Find The Will To Change!



https://rumble.com/v1a4sbi-new-drops-comms-established-batten-down-the-hatches-a-storm-is-coming-sudde.html




BREAKING! The EPIC Return of Q! Brand New Drops From The Real Q on The Official Board on 8Kun! PLUS, Q's Impossible 4-Year Delta on Roe V. Wade Being Overturned!



https://rumble.com/v19u1oc-breaking-brand-new-drops-on-the-official-board-on-8kun-impossible-4-year-de.html





Visit my website: www.christianpatriot.news


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