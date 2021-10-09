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US SENATE COMING TO CONCLUSION THAT THIS IS ONE BIG LIE AND WHY IS ALL THIS BEING SUPPRESSED?
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750 views • October 09, 2021
RUMBLE LINK:
https://rumble.com/vnhuip-us-senate-coming-to-conclusion-that-this-in-one-big-lie-and-why-is-all-this.html
Being as polite as possible but bluntly saying that Fauci needs to step aside, the US senate begins Investigation into the BIG CORONA LIE that has led to millions of deaths caused by this deadly vaccine and MAN MADE VIRUS funded by FAUCI and GANG.
IT WILL ALL COME OUT IN THE WASH.
Going after BIG TECH and their Illegal Censorship of Doctors and everyone speaking the TRUTH.
https://rumble.com/vnhuip-us-senate-coming-to-conclusion-that-this-in-one-big-lie-and-why-is-all-this.html
Being as polite as possible but bluntly saying that Fauci needs to step aside, the US senate begins Investigation into the BIG CORONA LIE that has led to millions of deaths caused by this deadly vaccine and MAN MADE VIRUS funded by FAUCI and GANG.
IT WILL ALL COME OUT IN THE WASH.
Going after BIG TECH and their Illegal Censorship of Doctors and everyone speaking the TRUTH.
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