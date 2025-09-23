Jesus’s Teachings and Their Practicality in a Deceitful World: Salvation’s Ethical Demands

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Jesus’s teachings, traditionally passive, enable harm in a deceitful
world. Confronting deceit and protecting the innocent align with his
vision, fostering a just community and supporting salvation. This
approach navigates manipulation, balancing spiritual goals with
real-world challenges, countering passivity’s flaws.
