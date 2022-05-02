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United Nations to Take Over Management of CDC and US Pandemic Response Under Biden Plan
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11 views • May 02, 2022
Alex Jones.
Alex Jones breaks down the growing medical tyranny takeover as the biden admin pushes to give control of CDC pandemic respons to the UN.
https://www.infowars.com/posts/italy-announces-rollout-of-dystopian-social-credit-system-compliant-citizens-will-be-rewarded-for-good-behaviour/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/dr-anthony-fauci-admits-pandemic-phase-of-covid-is-over/
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v12uoej-united-nations-to-take-over-management-of-cdc-and-us-pandemic-response-unde.html
Alex Jones breaks down the growing medical tyranny takeover as the biden admin pushes to give control of CDC pandemic respons to the UN.
https://www.infowars.com/posts/italy-announces-rollout-of-dystopian-social-credit-system-compliant-citizens-will-be-rewarded-for-good-behaviour/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/dr-anthony-fauci-admits-pandemic-phase-of-covid-is-over/
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v12uoej-united-nations-to-take-over-management-of-cdc-and-us-pandemic-response-unde.html
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