© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Directed Energy Technologies talk with Dr. Robert Duncan. Includes good coping advise
Follow
0
Share
Report
68 views • June 27, 2021
FreedomFCHS.com had an interesting life. Long gone by 2012, it started as FFCHS.com by a guy who had personal connections to top military people and put out info on the weapons. Especially sonic weapons. He disappeared and FFCHS became the URL for a High School in Utah. FreedomFCHS replaced it with a Perp called Derrick Robinson. They used the strategy of 15% truth, to get peoples confidence and then pumping out 85% disinformation. Robinson was forcibly shoved out of the top seat and replaced with what was either a robots voice or a severely modified robotic voice of a real person. Robinson disappeared. Then FreedomFCHS.com disappeared.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.