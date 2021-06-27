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Directed Energy Technologies talk with Dr. Robert Duncan. Includes good coping advise
Directed Energy Weapons Plus
Directed Energy Weapons Plus
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68 views • June 27, 2021
FreedomFCHS.com had an interesting life. Long gone by 2012, it started as FFCHS.com by a guy who had personal connections to top military people and put out info on the weapons. Especially sonic weapons. He disappeared and FFCHS became the URL for a High School in Utah. FreedomFCHS replaced it with a Perp called Derrick Robinson. They used the strategy of 15% truth, to get peoples confidence and then pumping out 85% disinformation. Robinson was forcibly shoved out of the top seat and replaced with what was either a robots voice or a severely modified robotic voice of a real person. Robinson disappeared. Then FreedomFCHS.com disappeared.
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