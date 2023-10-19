Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Hope for the MIRACLES Happening in the Gaza Strip - A Father Embraces his Baby that was Found Alive & Well - Underneath the Rubble of their Home Flattened by Israeli Warplanes
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
967 Subscribers
42 views
Published Yesterday

The hope for the miracles happening in the Gaza strip:

- Palestinian father embraces his little baby who was pulled out alive and well from underneath the rubble of their house flattened by Israeli warplanes.

Adding from today:

The United States does not consider it appropriate to have an international investigation into the attack on a hospital in Gaza - US State Department.


Keywords
israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket