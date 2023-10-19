The Hope for the MIRACLES Happening in the Gaza Strip - A Father Embraces his Baby that was Found Alive & Well - Underneath the Rubble of their Home Flattened by Israeli Warplanes

The hope for the miracles happening in the Gaza strip:
- Palestinian father embraces his little baby who was pulled out alive and well from underneath the rubble of their house flattened by Israeli warplanes.
Adding from today:
The United States does not consider it appropriate to have an international investigation into the attack on a hospital in Gaza - US State Department.
