The Brevard County, FL Adopts a Resolution to Make COVID-19 mRNA Vaccines Illegal
MELBOURNE, Fla. (CBS12) — The Brevard County Republican Executive Committee (BREC) has voted on a controversial proposal.


Group leaders have written the first draft of a letter they want to send to Gov. Ron DeSantis and other state officials, calling on them to make the COVID-19 mRNA vaccines illegal in Florida.


The Republicans on Space Coast are a powerful voice in the state. Brevard County is the 10th largest county by population in Florida; it is home to the Kennedy Space Center, a popular tourist destination Cocoa Beach. It's the neighboring county to the north of The Treasure Coast.


https://rumble.com/v30gatm-the-brevard-county-fl-adopts-a-resolution-to-make-covid-19-mrna-vaccines-il.html

