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Rice University Is A Joke! -- Dumping With Scrump #54
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Thanks Th3Antioch! Sorry RiceU is a dumpster fire. I hope you had a HOOT though HA HA HA HA HA
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https://www.ricethresher.org/article/2018/02/break-ice-in-case-of-emergency-reevaluating-our-response-to-sexual-assault
https://www.ricethresher.org/article/2019/09/i-reported-rice-and-sjp-still-let-him-graduate
https://www.ricethresher.org/article/2019/04/friends-of-diversity
https://www.ricethresher.org/article/2019/04/hoot-chickfila
https://www.ricethresher.org/article/2019/09/letter-dou-thresher-op
https://www.ricethresher.org/article/2019/10/in-their-own-words
https://imgur.com/a/t3cFjAf
https://www.ricethresher.org/article/2019/10/palantir-visit-prompts-petition-protest
https://action.mijente.net/petitions/insist-rice-university-cut-ties-with-palantir?fbclid=IwAR3I1IXGwhfIhvygTHnHSLMONOCGbOg5X9fGuadNTevNFAWsEl8D-EzpOIU
https://www.ricethresher.org/article/2019/10/college-republicans-suspend-visit-by-controversial-youtuber-carl-benjamin
https://imgur.com/a/RmnudrJ
https://imgur.com/a/tcMGq53
https://imgur.com/a/B28r8SZ
Support The Show:
Paypal ► https://www.paypal.me/shortfatotaku
Subscribestar ► https://www.subscribestar.com/shortfatotaku
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Amazon Affiliate Link ► https://amzn.to/2NR9trt
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Gab at me: https://www.gab.com/shortfatotaku
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My Gaming Channel: https://www.youtube.com/gameboomer
My Stream: https://www.twitch.tv/gameboomers
My Discord: https://discord.gg/n2Whky9
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https://www.ricethresher.org/article/2018/02/break-ice-in-case-of-emergency-reevaluating-our-response-to-sexual-assault
https://www.ricethresher.org/article/2019/09/i-reported-rice-and-sjp-still-let-him-graduate
https://www.ricethresher.org/article/2019/04/friends-of-diversity
https://www.ricethresher.org/article/2019/04/hoot-chickfila
https://www.ricethresher.org/article/2019/09/letter-dou-thresher-op
https://www.ricethresher.org/article/2019/10/in-their-own-words
https://imgur.com/a/t3cFjAf
https://www.ricethresher.org/article/2019/10/palantir-visit-prompts-petition-protest
https://action.mijente.net/petitions/insist-rice-university-cut-ties-with-palantir?fbclid=IwAR3I1IXGwhfIhvygTHnHSLMONOCGbOg5X9fGuadNTevNFAWsEl8D-EzpOIU
https://www.ricethresher.org/article/2019/10/college-republicans-suspend-visit-by-controversial-youtuber-carl-benjamin
https://imgur.com/a/RmnudrJ
https://imgur.com/a/tcMGq53
https://imgur.com/a/B28r8SZ
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