The Real Racist Polluting This Country

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Madman’s Racist Rhetoric & His Circle Of Privileged Elites
* Even though Americans didn’t ask for it, Zohran Mamdani thought America would appreciate a July 4th message from him on why the country is racist and unfair (spoiler: you are the problem).
* In reality, he is the racist — and a very wealthy, very privileged individual.
* He has never been the victim.
* He comes from rich parents, immigrates to America, and then criticizes the host country that took him in.
* That is about as racist as you can get.
The Daily Signal | Victor Davis Hanson (7 July 2026)
https://rumble.com/v7celwa-victor-davis-hanson-mamdanis-racist-rhetoric-and-his-circle-of-privileged-e.html