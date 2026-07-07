The Real Racist Polluting This Country

Madman’s Racist Rhetoric & His Circle Of Privileged Elites

* Even though Americans didn’t ask for it, Zohran Mamdani thought America would appreciate a July 4th message from him on why the country is racist and unfair (spoiler: you are the problem).

* In reality, he is the racist — and a very wealthy, very privileged individual.

* He has never been the victim.

* He comes from rich parents, immigrates to America, and then criticizes the host country that took him in.

* That is about as racist as you can get.





The Daily Signal | Victor Davis Hanson (7 July 2026)

https://rumble.com/v7celwa-victor-davis-hanson-mamdanis-racist-rhetoric-and-his-circle-of-privileged-e.html

https://youtu.be/aowckUoSck8