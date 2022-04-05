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Shanghai. Note: this quarantine could also be used to pick up all Deep State players Based on mass arrests at home. That makes it a lot easier for the White Hats.... CLEANOUT without civil war.
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101 views • April 05, 2022
China 🇨🇳 : In Shanghai from the point of view of a drone. The reason for this is the current quarantine in connection with another outbreak of the coronavirus. Citizens were forbidden to leave their homes.
Note: this quarantine could also be used to pick up all Deepstate players Based on mass arrests at home. That makes it a lot easier for the White Hats.... CLEANOUT without civil war.. think about it and connect the dots...
this might happen in every country...
Note: this quarantine could also be used to pick up all Deepstate players Based on mass arrests at home. That makes it a lot easier for the White Hats.... CLEANOUT without civil war.. think about it and connect the dots...
this might happen in every country...
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