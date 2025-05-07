Morning Manna - May 7, 2025 - Romans 14:19-23 - Prioritizing Love Above Liberty

Rick and Doc reflect on the ministry’s shift from TruNews to a faith-centered future—highlighting Morning Manna’s growth, a new children’s Bible school vision, and urgent global developments like the escalating India-Pakistan crisis. Today’s Bible study closes Romans 14 with a clear message: love must take priority over personal liberty, and all things—yes, even what you eat—should be done in faith.





Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 5/7/2025





