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Allegations of Bill Clinton Rape of 8 Yr Old Boy
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43 views • November 20, 2019
Videotaped testimony of a witness, now 27 years old, that he was raped as an 8 year old by Bill Clinton was presented to Homeland Security & the FBI in July 2018 by a journalist who died 4 weeks later “from a seizure”. Now released, it also alleges satanic rituals were a part of the pedophile rape of the boy & other children by Clinton & other elite politicians.
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