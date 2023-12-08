Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(3–8 Dec 2023)





▫️ 3–8 Dec2023, the AFs of the RY FED inflicted 30 group strikes w HP weapons & UAVs on the mili airfield infrastructure: arsenals, storage sites for artill ammo, mili hardware, as well as enemy POL bases. The locations of the AFU units, nat'list formations & foreign mercs were hit. All assigned targets have been engaged.





▫️ Kupyansk, units the Zapad GOFs have improved the situation along the front line in several sectors & repelled 19 AFU attacks. Aviat, artill & heavy flamethrowers hit manpower & hardware of the 25th Air Assault, 57th Mtrised Infantry, 41st, 43rd & 60th Mechd Brigs of the AFs of UKR close to Sinkovka, Ivanovka, Berestovoye, Peschanoye (Kharkov reg) & Nevskoye (LPR).





UKR losses more than 480 UKR troops, 3 tanks, 13 armd fight vehics, 12 motor vehics & 7 field artill guns.





▫️ Krasny Liman direct, the Tsentr GOFs improved the situation along the front line near Yampolovka (DPR) & w support of aviat & artill fire repelled 10 attacks launched by AFU assault groups. Strikes were delivered at cluster of mp of the 95th Air Assault, 63rd & 66th Mechd, & 12th Special Forces brigs of the AFs of UKR close to Kirovsk, Torskoye, Yampol & Serebryanka (DPR).





UKR losses more than 1,445 troops, 11 armd fight vehics, 17 motor vehics & 5 field artill guns.





▫️ Donetsk, the Yug GOFs inflicted fire damage on AFU manpower & hardware near Mariynka, Kurdyumovka, Bogdanovka, Andreyevka & Kleshcheyevka (DPR). Over week, 18 attacks launched by the UKR AFs have been repelled in this area.





UKR losses more 1,560 troops, 12 armd fight vehics, 17 mtr vehics & 22 field artill guns.





▫️ S Donetsk direct, units of the Vostok, aviat & artill inflicted losses on manpower & hardware of the 58th Mtrised Infantry, 79th Air Assault, 23rd & 72nd Mechd & 102nd territl DEF brigs near Novomikh., Ugledar, Urozhaynoye (DPR) & Levadnoye (Zaporozhye reg).





Enemy losses more than 845 men, 3 tanks, 13 armd fight vehics, 17 motor vehics, 12 field artill guns & 1 Grad MLRS vehic.





▫️ Zaporozhye direct, RU men carried out intensive DEF, repelled 5 attacks launched by assault grps of the 82nd Air Assault, 117th & 118th Mechd brigs of the AF of UKR near Verbovoye, Nesteryanka, & Uspenovka (Zaporozhye reg).





RU AFs inflicted fire damage on manpower & hardware of AFU's 46th Airmobile, 33rd & 65th Mechd brigs near Dorozhnyanka, Malaya Tokmachka & Rabotino (Zaporozhye reg). UKR losses to 260 UKR men, 6 armd fight vehics, 15 mtr vehics & 5 field artill guns.





◽️ Kherson direct, enemy's attempts to cross Dnepr Rr to land on the left bank & islands thwarted by complex fire strikes & preventive actions of the RU AFs. Aviation & artill inflicted losses on mp & hardware of AFU's 35th & 36th Marines, 124th Territl DEF brigs near Tyaginka, Tokarevka, Nikolskoye & Chernobayevka (Kherson reg).





Result, enemy losses were up to 350 men, 13 field artill guns, 17 mtr vehics, & 21 boats.





▫️ AD systs shot down 5 UKR aircraft (3 MiG-29, 2 Su-25) & 1 Mi-8 helic of the UKR Af. & 11 HIMARS projecs, 2 HARM anti-radiation missls, 2 S-200 converted StoS missiles, 1 JDAM guided aerial bomb, as well as 224 UKR UAVs were shot dn.





▫️ 12 UKR men taken prisoner during the wk.



📊 In total, 550 planes & 257 helicopters, 9,577 UAVs, 442 AD missile systs, 13,894 tanks & armd fight vehics, 1,188 combat vehics equipd w MLRS, 7,279 field artill guns & mortars & 16,056 units of SM equip destroyed during the SMO.