Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Is Calvinism Biblical?
channel image
Daily Cross Ministries
26 Subscribers
11 views
Published Yesterday

In this study we go into what some folks want to call calvinism and look at the scriptures to see what all the fuss is about.

If you'd like to help this small ministry please send your tithes, offerings or contributions online click here: https://givesendgo.com/GBDD1?utm_source=sharelink&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=GBDD1

or you can mail it to:

Daily Cross Ministries


P.O. Box 241


Culleoka, Tn. 38451


And Thanks!

Keywords
reformationgreg laurieroman catholicismthe chosenjacob and esauvessel of mercymcclintock and strong cyclopediavessel of wrathriver of lifezwinglipredestination freewill accept christ john calvin martin lutherjohn knox reformermike winger false teacherleighton flowersligonier ministriespelagianismjohn 6-65 romans 8- 29ephesians 1- 4 and 5god-s electmatthew 7- 13father mike ascensionbabies do not go to hellsabine hossenfelder

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket