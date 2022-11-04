Stew Peters: Embalmer Finds FIBROUS CLOTS In Vaxxed Dead Bodies; Angel Wife SPEAKS OUT About Dead Husband

Famous embalmer, Richard Hirschman joins to expose the massive, fibrous clots forming in the bodies of the vaccinated.

Embalmers across the world are seeing the same, exact thing: killer clots, and the agenda is undeniable!

Karen Kingston joins to detail how Pfizer titles it's injections, "smart devices", and Big Pharma players call humanity a "disease".

Are the Elites spraying us with AI technology, posed as "COVID"?

We will never forget what the Liberals did. They psychologically abused children with literally suffocating mask mandates. Teacher Unions shut down schools. Governors and “public health officials” trapped our elderly in nursing home death traps. Liberals collecting a guaranteed government paycheck shut down struggling businesses forever, deliberately. They kept ruining businesses and lives for months, even a year after it was 100% obvious none of it was necessary or even helpful.

Nikki Jones is an Angel Wife. An illegal immigrant killed her husband in a hit-and-run car crash in 2019, leaving her as a single mother to a 2-year-old and a six-month-old. The man who killed Nikki’s husband was first caught with multiple IDs in 2007. In 2013 he had a DUI. Then, another DUI in 2017. Then, a crash causing property damage in 2018. Then, in 2019, driving without a license.