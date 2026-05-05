GFR: Strategies for Retirees Part I | Brandon Clarke

The bond market is collapsing. Stocks may follow. And if you're in retirement — or close to it — losing your nest egg now isn't just a setback. It could be catastrophic.





John Michael Chambers launches a new weekly educational series: Strategies for Retirees. This first episode introduces retirement planning specialist Brandon Clark of Triad Retire — part of John's resource network — and lays out the essential framework for protecting what you've built.





Brandon explains the layers of protection built into the insurance companies he represents: quarterly ratings from independent agencies, 100% asset-to-liability requirements, reinsurance, and state guaranty associations that back contracts up to $250,000 per company. He breaks down how fixed indexed annuities offer market-indexed growth (like the S&P 500) with zero downside risk — your money doesn't lose value in a downturn, and gains lock in year after year.





Then there's guaranteed income. The only financial product that guarantees you cannot outlive your income. Brandon walks through how he analyzes fixed expenses, matches them to Social Security and pensions, then uses annuities to cover the gap — giving retirees peace of mind on the first of every month, regardless of what the markets do.





This is not about fear. It's about solutions. Chaos without clarity is fear. Problems without solutions is fear. This series delivers the clarity and the solutions.





If you're in retirement or close to it, visit Wealth Coach University for the free video modules, then book a free consultation with Brandon at Triad Retire. The danger zone is here. But you don't have to face it unprepared.





NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.





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🚨 The Global Financial Reset Is HERE. 🚨





Don't just survive it—PROFIT from it.





This is your gateway to explosive growth with Genesis Metals.





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Visit www.triadretire.com for guaranteed income you cannot outlive!





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NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.